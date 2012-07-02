German stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
LINDE
The industrial gas producer said on Sunday it agreed to pay $4.6 billion for Lincare Holdings Inc, a Florida-based provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG
Germany's Fresenius failed to win the minimum acceptance among Rhoen-Klinikum AG shareholders for its takeover offer, suffering a defeat in its bid to create a nationwide network of private hospitals.
Rhoen-Klinikum said it was not yet clear how much consultancy and other costs linked to the takeover effort would weigh on its earnings and added that it still planned to play an active role on consolidating the hospitals market.
Related news
BMW
BMW plans to hire thousands of permanent staff after cutting the number of its temporary workers by half, a German magazine reported on Saturday.
Related news
SIEMENS
Michael Suess, Siemens board member in charge of the Energy division, urged a radical reform of Germany's law on renewable energy in Monday's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, saying subsidies were good for kicking things off but then they needed to stop.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Post will examine later this year whether conditions would allow it to raise prices for mail service next year, after years of stable prices, its Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
The Federal Cartel Office plans to unveil fines in July in a long-running probe of price fixing in steel rails, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, adding that Thyssen faces a fine in the millions of euros.
Related news
TUI
German shipping company Hamburg Sued would be an "ideal" merger partner to help vault rival Hapag-Lloyd into the top tier of shipping companies, a big shareholder in Hapag-Lloyd told Wirtschaftswoche magazine.
Related news
MTU AERO ENGINES
MTU Aero Engines said on Friday it has increased its stake in the V2500 engine programme within the four-party IAE consortium that also includes Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce and Japanese Aero Engine Corporation. The stake has risen to 16 percent from 11 percent, it said.
Related news
BANKS
German state-backed lender WestLB was broken up in time to meet an EU-imposed July 1 deadline, with its former owners hoping to draw a line under years of losses and controversy at what was once the country's biggest landesbank.
Separately, Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger told Focus magazine that Germany's banks are more resilient now than they were in the last crisis, having cut risks and built up their equity capital and liquidity positions.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones 2.2 pct, S&P 500 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei up 0.4 pct at 0505 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS