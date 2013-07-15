German stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

BRIEF-Altin: dividend proposal of CHF 15/shr
FRANKFURT, July 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 3.6 percent higher
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has spoken to the chairman of UBS about the possibility of the Swiss bank buying the government's remaining stake in Commerzbank, Focus magazine reported, citing no sources.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The insurer is in talks with Google about insurance comparison websites, Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told WirtschaftsWoche magazine. Separately, he said that the life insurance business would stagnate this year.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
The engineering conglomerate will post earnings for its financial third quarter that were broadly flat from the same period a year earlier, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. Siemens declined to comment on the report.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Siemens and Allianz could take stakes in highway toll company Toll Collect. Both companies declined to comment on the report.
THYSSENKRUPP, AURUBIS, SALZGITTER
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.3 percent higher
Aurubis indicated 0.6 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.1 percent higher
The European Union plans an investigation into Germany's renewable energy law due to concerns that exemptions for some firms from charges levied on power users breaches competition rules, Der Spiegel reported without citing sources.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The mortgage lender could see 2013 earnings return to the record levels of 2011, Chief Financial Officer Hermann Merkens told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The steel distributor has given up hope of breaking even this year as demand for steel remains low, chief financial officer Marcus Ketter told Boersen-Zeitung's Saturday edition.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 24 percent higher
A leading shareholder of the insolvent German home improvement retailer is considering buying out banks in a move to save the company, Bild reported on Saturday.
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Down 2.6 percent in Frankfurt
The indebted property firm said late on Friday a preliminary liquidity analysis shows it may need funds of up to 120 million euros ($157 million) from October, or the company's future could be in doubt.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS - Jefferies raises the stock to "buy" from "hold" and its target price to 111 euros from 102 euros.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Jefferies cuts its target price to 49 euros from 55 euros, with a "hold" rating.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - Jefferies raises its target price to 81.60 euros from 61.40 euros, with a "hold" rating.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)
