German stocks - Factors to watch on August 26

FRANKFURT Aug 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP, RHEINMETALL
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.2 pct higher
Rheinmetall indicated 0.2 pct higher
A joint venture of EADS and ThyssenKrupp as well as
offices of Rheinmetall were raided last week in Germany on
suspicion of paying bribes related to an order of submarine
equipment from Greece, a spokesman for the state prosecutor in
Bremen said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, FREENET, UNITED
INTERNET
Deutsche Telekom indicated unchanged
Freenet indicated 1.4 pct higher
United Internet indicated 0.4 pct higher
German e-mail providers have seen a rise in subscriptions in
response to public outrage over U.S. programmes accessing
citizens' private messages, German weekly Der Spiegel reported.
Freenet told the magazine that subscriptions rose 80 percent in
the last three weeks. Deutsche Telekom was quoted as saying it
saw "stronger interest" in its e-mail service.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Dutch telecoms group KPN on Monday announced
improved terms for the sale of its German business E-Plus to
Spain's Telefónica, in a deal worth 8.55 billion euros
($11.46 billion) that now has the support of Carlos Slim's
América Móvil.
GSW IMMOBILIEN
GSW Immobilien indicated 0.1 pct higher
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.1 pct higher
The German residential landlord that has received a $2.3
billion takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen,
said on Monday it saw some merit in the proposed tie-up but that
it needed more information.
PRAKTIKER, HORNBACH
Hornbach indicated 0.4 pct higher
Praktiker indicated 1.4 pct higher
DIY chain Hornbach is considering bidding for stores of
insolvent rival Praktiker, Hornbach's Chief Financial Officer
Roman Pelka said, according to German paper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Deutsche Annington - Morgan Stanley starts with
"overweight" rating
