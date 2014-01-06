German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

FRANKFURT Jan 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Allianz's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond
fund, saw its assets sink by a record $41.1 billion last year
after a mistaken bet on U.S. Treasuries resulted in the fund's
worst annual performance in nearly two decades.
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
Figures for the U.S. car market in December showed Daimler
sales up 17.0 percent, VW down 22.7 percent, Audi up 14.6
percent and BMW Group up 0.3 percent from the year-earlier
month.
Separately, Handelsblatt daily said that VW's premium brand
Audi plans to unveil on Tuesday a cooperation with Google
and Nvidia to develop an Internet platform for
cars.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved Bayer's planned
takeover of Algeta, Algeta said.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Commerzbank expects other Swiss lenders to follow Credit
Suisse's move to sell its private bank in Germany,
creating opportunities for Commerzbank to expand its wealth
management business, a divisional chief said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German banking watchdog BaFin criticised Deutsche Bank's
management for the way it responded to a probe into manipulation
of the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to German
magazine Der Spiegel.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.8 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.2 percent higher
German aviation investor Hans Rudolf Woehrl said he wants to
merge Air France-KLM's CityJet, which he offered to
buy last month, with his carrier InterSky to tap into demand for
regional business flights beyond Europe's big airline hubs.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Monday an Airbus
A380 flying from London to Singapore made an emergency
landing in Azerbaijan due to cabin depressurisation, but there
were no injuries to the 467 passengers and 27 crew on board.
FIELMANN
Indicated unchanged
Fielmann could start selling eye glasses on the Internet if
the available technology allowed for the same quality as sales
via brick-and-mortar optician shops, its founder and CEO
Guenther Fielmann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
KUKA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The industrial robot maker plans to buy back a high-yield
bond in November, ahead of schedule, to take advantage of low
interest rates and cut its costs, its finance chief said.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company lowered its costs by 180-200 million euros
($245-272 million)last year, its Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal
Urbon told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview
published on Monday.
QSC
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Internet service provider aims to pay its shareholders
at least a stable dividend for 2013 and beyond, even if its
profits decline, its finance chief told a German newspaper.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS - UBS raises its price target in the
stock to 125 euro from 103 euros, with a "buy" rating.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -2.4 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT, seen
unchanged at 54.0. Final Composite PMI also due.
December inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.4 pct
m/m, +1.4 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.7 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7346 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Jonathan Gould)