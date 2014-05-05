German stocks - Factors to watch on May 5

FRANKFURT May 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Adidas AG's failure to narrow the market share gap with Nike
Inc means shareholders should refuse to back the German
company's management at the annual general meeting,
institutional investor Union Investment told German weekly
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
BASF
Indicated 3.2 percent lower
BASF said on Friday Juergen Hambrecht had been elected
chairman of its supervisory board.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The chemicals and pharmaceuticals company said it had
completed its 1.9 billion euro ($2.63 billion) takeover of
Britain's AZ Electronic Materials, a move Merck expects
to boost its business in Asia.
SAP
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The business software maker said Vishal Sikka, head of products
and innovation, was leaving SAP for personal reasons and that it
had named two new members to its executive board. Sikka was key
in developing SAP's flagship product, Hana.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
The engineering company is close to finalizing an agreement
to sell its logistics and airports solutions business to a group
led by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, Bloomberg reported on
Sunday, quoting people familiar with the talks.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
MAN SE said operating profit rose to 68 million
euros from a 98 million-euro loss a year ago, missing a
consensus forecast of 104 million euros in a Reuters analyst
poll.
Audi first quarter report due.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
First quarter EBIT rose to 75.6 million euros from 73.4
million in the year earlier quarter, just short of the 75.9
million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll showed. The
company confirmed its outlook for the year. Poll:
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The company said EBITA rose by 3 percent to 68 million euros
in the first six months of its financial year and confirmed its
outlook for the full year. Poll:
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 0.2 percent
First quarter EBITDA rose to 285 million euros, helped by
one-off effects, but was below the 293 million euro average
forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company said it had closed the order books in its offer
that started on April 28 for at least 250 million euros in 2019
notes. The period of the exchange offer for the notes due 2014
and 2015 has been extended until 7 May 2014, it said on Friday.
Separately, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which owns a stake
in Air Berlin, said its strategy of buying stakes in European
airlines was bringing fresh competition to the region, despite
close scrutiny by regulators over whether its investments comply
with European ownership rules.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
First-quarter FFO was 6.4 million euros, in line with the
average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Sartorius wants to expand its presence in the U.S. and China
CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told "Welt am Sonntag" as it seeks to
reach its target of 1 billion euros in revenue this year and an
operating margin of 20 percent. Sartorius will continue to grow
via acquisitions, Kreuzberg told the paper, but acquisitions are
not on the agenda at the moment.
EX-DIVIDEND
BASF - dividend 2.70 eur/shr
