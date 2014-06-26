German stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

FRANKFURT, June 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DAIMLER

The carmaker said on Wednesday the Shooting Brake variant of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will be on sale in the first half of 2015 and will be made by its Kecskemet factory in Hungary.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The company has no intention of halting investments in the United States to finance growth there for a couple more years yet, its finance chief told investor magazine Boerse Online. Deutsche Telekom has agreed broad terms for a deal to sell T-Mobile US to Sprint Corp, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Related news

METRO

The retailer said on Wednesday it was putting on hold plans to invest in combined heat and power units in Germany because it could not ensure their viability if new changes to the country's system of green power subsidies went ahead.

Related news

TALANX

The insurer holds its Capital Markets Day in Warsaw.

Related news

TUI

Shipping group Hapag Lloyd, of which TUI is a major shareholder, is planning further takeovers. "This industry is crying out for consolidation," outgoing CEO Michael Behrendt said on Wednesday. Hapag Lloyd signed a deal with Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores to create the world's fourth-largest container-shipping company in April.

Related news

GESCO

Annual results conference due. The group already said on May 26 that its net profit fell to 18.1 million euros from 20.9 million.

Related news

HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH-BAUMARKT

Hornbach Holding said on Thursday first quarter sales rose 16 percent to 1.04 billion euros, slightly beating analysts' forecasts of 1.019 billion euros. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up 70.8 percent.

Hornbach Baumarkt posted a first quarter EBIT of 73 million euros on 976.7 million euros.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAUER - no dividend proposed

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.47 eur/shr dividend proposed

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed

SURTECO - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

KRONES - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

LEG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 1.73 eur/shr

CANCOM - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at 0515 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)