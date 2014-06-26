German stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

FRANKFURT, June 26 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
DAIMLER
The carmaker said on Wednesday the Shooting Brake variant of
the Mercedes-Benz CLA will be on sale in the first half of 2015
and will be made by its Kecskemet factory in Hungary.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The company has no intention of halting investments in the
United States to finance growth there for a couple more years
yet, its finance chief told investor magazine Boerse Online.
Deutsche Telekom has agreed broad terms for a deal to sell
T-Mobile US to Sprint Corp, Reuters reported
earlier this month.
METRO
The retailer said on Wednesday it was putting on hold plans
to invest in combined heat and power units in Germany because it
could not ensure their viability if new changes to the country's
system of green power subsidies went ahead.
TALANX
The insurer holds its Capital Markets Day in Warsaw.
TUI
Shipping group Hapag Lloyd, of which TUI is a
major shareholder, is planning further takeovers. "This industry
is crying out for consolidation," outgoing CEO Michael Behrendt
said on Wednesday. Hapag Lloyd signed a deal with Chilean
shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores to create the
world's fourth-largest container-shipping company in April.
GESCO
Annual results conference due. The group already said on May
26 that its net profit fell to 18.1 million euros from 20.9
million.
HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH-BAUMARKT
Hornbach Holding said on Thursday first quarter sales rose
16 percent to 1.04 billion euros, slightly beating analysts'
forecasts of 1.019 billion euros. Earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) were up 70.8 percent.
Hornbach Baumarkt posted a first quarter EBIT of 73 million
euros on 976.7 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BAUER - no dividend proposed
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.47 eur/shr dividend proposed
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed
SURTECO - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
KRONES - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
LEG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 1.73 eur/shr
CANCOM - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)