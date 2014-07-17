German stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

FRANKFURT, July 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
Volkswagen indicated down 0.2 percent
Daimler indicated down 0.1 percent
BMW indicated down 0.4 percent
New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June, industry
data showed on Thursday, as an economic recovery, new product
launches and retail incentives boosted demand for mass-market
brands.
Separately, Daimler is betting that cooperation with Renault
and the launch of models to tap growing demand for
city cars may pave the way for its diminutive Smart brand to
become profitable.
Also, Volkswagen will increase the amount of locally-made
parts in the cars it sells in India to cut costs and lift
falling sales in a competitive market dominated by cheap
compacts.
Related news
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated down 0.2 percent
Commerzbank indicated down 0.2 percent
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday
that Europe was working towards making it easier to issue
asset-backed securities. "I believe that with sensible
regulations and high quality, securitisation, especially of
loans for the Mittelstand (small and medium-sized firms), is
necessary," he said.
Separately, Standard & Poor's affirmed its negative outlook
for Deutsche Bank late on Wednesday, saying it reflected the
possible removal of extraordinary government support by
end-2015. S&P also affirmed its A/A-1 long-, and short-term
ratings of the bank.
Related news
SAP
SAP indicated up 1.1 percent
The business software maker raised its 2014 outlook for its
web-based software services as its customers switch to
cloud-based products more quickly than expected to save money.
Related news
SIEMENS
Siemens indicated down 0.2 percent
The engineering group said late on Wednesday that it was
selling its microbiology business to Beckman Coulter,
a subsidiary of Danaher Corp. It did not disclose
financial details.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available.
The planemaker is testing out improvements to the
doors on its A380 superjumbo after incidents mainly involving
noise during flights, and expects the upgrade to be approved in
the autumn, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Separately, The Financial Times quoted Emirates Chief
Executive Tim Clark as saying the Dubai-based carrier could buy
an additional 60 to 80 Airbus A380s if the four-engined
superjumbo were revamped with more fuel-efficient engines by
2020.
Related news
BB BIOTECH
The company published Q2 results.
Related news
KION
No indication available.
The European competition authorities approved on Wednesday
that China's Weichai Power becomes the biggest
shareholder of the forklift truck maker.
Related news
SCHALTBAU
Shares indicated down 1.0 percent
The supplier of transportation technology and industrial
applications late on Wednesday raised its full year net profit
forecast to 29.4 million euros from 25 million, helped by a
one-off gain resulting from a share increase in its Polish
subsidiary Rawag.
Related news
TOM TAILOR
Indicated up 1.0 percent
The clothing retailer said like-for-like sales at its Bonita
brand fell as expected in the second quarter, though the gross
profit margin widened to 69.7 percent from 63.2 percent. Group
retail sales rose 0.8 percent.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SUEDZUCKER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HOCHTIEF - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold",
raises price target to 75 euros from 67 euros.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Berenberg raises to "hold" from
"sell", raises price target to 29.60 euros from 27.60 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7393 Euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Maria Sheahan and Thomas Atkins)