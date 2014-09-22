German stocks - Factors to watch on September 22

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

SIEMENS

The industrial conglomerate said on Monday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion in a move that would significantly boost the German company's oil and gas business in North America.

Germany's Siemens said its $83 per-share bid was unanimously supported by Dresser-Rand's board of directors.

It also announced the sale of its 50 percent stake in BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH to joint venture partner Robert Bosch GmbH for 3 billion euros ($3.85 billion), ending their more than 45 year alliance in household appliances.

Separately, Siemens said San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency awarded it a contract to deliver an initial 175 light rail cars for $648 million in one of the biggest orders for light rail cars ever placed in the United States.

BAYER

The drugmaker's Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he expects the group's plastics business to become a member of Germany's blue-chip index DAX, once the unit is listed on the stock market.

COMMERZBANK

The lender is looking into moving some of its back-office operations in London to another country to cut costs, daily Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying in its Monday edition. Commerzbank declined to comment to the paper.

DAIMLER

Ola Kaellenius, head of sales at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz business, expects the company's vehicle sales growth in Europe to continue this year, he told daily Die Welt.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A Sydney-based foreign exchange trader at Deutsche Bank was dismissed after the bank discovered irregularities in the reporting of his trading activities in June. "The issue is internal only and did not have an external impact," Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Monday.

THYSSENKRUPP

The steelmaker is contacting potential investors regarding the sale of its VDM alloy unit, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday. Several industry players and financial investors were interested, the paper said.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will launch a VW-badged luxury sedan designed solely for China next year in its pursuit of higher margins, said two people with knowledge of the plan, in a move that could put it in direct competition with its premium brand Audi .

RHEINMETALL

Germany's defence industry is looking into shifting production abroad in response to the country's restrictive arms export policy, Armin Papperger, the chief executive of Rheinmetall and head the German defence industry association, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.

Papperger ruled out that Rheinmetall would divest its automotive components business, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung's Monday edition.

GRENKE

The leasing company has leeway to improve net profit further in 2015, helped by new business generated this year, CEO Wolfgang Grenke told weekly Euro am Sonntag.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

CEO Gerold Linzbach told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag he could not rule out further job cuts at the printing press maker but that the time of "broad capacity adjustments" was over.

STOCK INDICES

Real estate firm Deutsche Annington and forklift truck maker Kion will be added to Germany's mid-cap index MDAX from Monday.

The stocks will replace Rational and carbon fibre specialist SGL Carbon, which will move to the SDAX.

ULTRASONIC

The missing chief executive of embattled German-listed Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic resurfaced in a video interview with a Chinese news outlet, denying rumours he absconded with millions of dollars of company money.

INDUSTRY

Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in its online edition the BDI association, Germany's main industry lobby, had reduced its 2014 growth forecast to about 1.5 percent from a previous 2 percent, saying the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and the Middle East were creating uncertainty.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle)