German stocks - Factors to watch on October 20

FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 4.8 percent higher
An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds
affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to
buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported Sunday.
BMW
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
BMW expects sales to rise further next year as new models
boost demand, the German carmaker's finance chief told a
newspaper on Saturday, without giving a detailed forecast.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank aims to settle legal cases as quickly as
possible, the bank's co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told
German newspaper Tagesspiegel.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German healthcare group as well as buyout groups PAI and
Permira are exploring an acquisition of the medical nutrition
business of Danone after efforts of U.S. drugmaker
Hospira to buy the unit failed, people familiar with the
matter said.
Danone said on Sunday it was not conducting a strategic
review of assets and had not decided on any priority in terms of
possible external growth possibilities.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German pilots union VC called a strike at Lufthansa on Oct.
21 targeting the airline's long-haul flights, in addition to
strikes for the carrier's short and mid-length routes announced
for Monday and Tuesday.
Lufthansa is cancelling around 1,450 flights, or two-thirds
of planned services, due to a planned strike by pilots lasting
from Monday 1100 GMT until 2159 GMT on Tuesday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The world's largest reinsurer expects it will be tough to
maintain current profit levels in 2015 due to lower prices as a
result of increasing competition, its finance chief told
Handelsblatt.
SAP
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The company lowered its 2014 forecast for non-IFRS operating
profit to 5.6-5.8 billion euros ($7.1-7.4 billion), from 5.8-6.0
billion previously. Poll:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German engineering group still plans to bid on a series
of upcoming passenger rail projects in Mexico worth billions of
dollars in spite of skipping a lucrative high-speed passenger
train tender this week, the company's Mexico rail chief said on
Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1 percent higher
VW's Czech division Skoda is lowering production costs by
reducing complexity and reining in procurement outlays, the
unit's chief told AutomobilWoche.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The bank's chief executive told Euro am Sonntag that he was
eyeing acquisitions to strengthen its real estate business and
IT services.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The German real estate company plans to buy more rental
houses, its chief executive told German newspaper Welt am
Sonntag, adding that it was unclear whether this could already
happen this year.
METRO
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The retailer said it was optimistic for the crucial
Christmas trading period as it saw an improvement in sales at
its struggling consumer electronics unit in the July to
September quarter. Poll:
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 3.6 percent higher
The biotech firm said it received a milestone payment from
Novartis in connection with initiation of a Phase 1
clinical trial of antibody in field of diabetic eye diseases.
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
DF Deutsche Forfait hopes to return to profitability by
mid-2015, recovering from losses incurred due to a U.S.
regulator's investigation of the German trade finance specialist
in connection with trade sanctions, its finance chief said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq
+1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +3.9 pct at 0508 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September producer prices were unchanged
month-on-month and down 1 percent from a year earlier.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(1 US dollar = 0.7840 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Ludwig Burger and Christoph
Steitz)