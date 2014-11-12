German stocks - Factors to watch on November 12

FRANKFURT Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Pacific Investment Management Co can withstand additional outflows of about $300 billion to $350 billion over the next two years before its portfolio management operation is impaired, according to research firm Morningstar Inc on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The postal and logistics company confirmed its targets for the year despite a tough economic backdrop and even as it missed expectations for third quarter profit.

E.ON

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The utility posted a 7 percent profit drop in the first nine months of the year, blaming low wholesale prices, excess renewable capacity as well as a weak rouble that hit its Russian business.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The United Auto Workers expect Volkswagen to soon announce a policy change that would allow for union representation at the company's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the union has faced challenges organising workers.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Bilfinger's sale of its civil-engineering unit is progressing as planned, the loss-making German industrial services and construction group said as it published full third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The property firm affirmed its 2014 forecast for funds from operations (FFO), excluding disposals, after its nine-month figure nearly doubled.

Separately, Moody's assigns a Baa1 rating to the group, with a stable outlook.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Frankfurt cargo volumes grew by 1.1 percent in October. The airport operator had already said passenger numbers rose 1.4 percent during the month.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The hospitals chain said it has extended the contract of Chief Executive Martin Siebert until September 2019.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company published full third-quarter results and said it now expected a substantial rise in 2014 earnings, while it previously said it saw the figure up significantly.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The medical software company's EBITDA fell to 23.2 million euros ($29 million) in the third quarter, missing consensus for 27.4 million, and it affirmed its 2014 forecast.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The biotech firm said it would take legal steps after Hyperion terminated development of diapep277 to treat diabetes, triggering impairment charges. Evotec nonetheless affirmed its 2014 guidance.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The lens and optical sensor maker affirmed its 2014 earnings forecast after it posted a 1.5 percent slide in third-quarter EBIT to 13.8 million euros, compared with consensus for 13.3 million.

LPKF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company said it saw its annual revenues growth to 128-136 million euros in 2015, from a target of 120-125 million this year.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The genetic testing company agreed with Swiss drugmaker Novartis to develop companion diagnostics to be used with Novartis's existing drugs and with drugs under development.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q3 results due.

GFK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The market researcher said it expected that even strong sales in the fourth quarter would not fully offset muted growth in the first nine months of the year, affirming its forecast for shrinking to stagnating organic 2014 revenues.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The automotive interiors manufacturer affirmed its 2014 guidance after posting a decline in third-quarter EBIT to 12.2 million euros, slightly below consensus for 13 million.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The real estate company said nine-month funds from operations (FFO) advanced 0.6 percent to 18.7 million euros. It said it was aiming for growth in rental income and FFO of about 3-4 percent for the full year.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The printing press maker said first-half adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 53 million euros from 31 million a year earlier and affirmed a target for an EBITDA margin of at least 8 percent for the 2015/16 fiscal year.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The advertising firm said it saw its sales growth slowing to 10-15 percent in the fourth quarter, after posting an 18 percent increase for the third quarter.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - Raymond James adds the stock to its European Conviction List, keeps its "outperformance" rating.

ROCKET INTERNET - JP Morgan starts the stock with a "neutral" rating, price target of 49 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.07 pct, Nasdaq +0.19 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October wholesale prices -0.6 pct m/m, -0.7 pct y/y. Were seen -0.4 pct m/m, -0.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8004 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)