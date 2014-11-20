German stocks - Factors to watch on November 20

FRANKFURT Nov 20 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

BMW's profit margins in China are narrowing partly due to increased market competition, the German carmaker's China head said on Thursday, but the firm still expects to outpace growth of the wider premium car market.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Bloomberg cites Deutsche Telekom as saying T-Mobile could attract suitors again.

THYSSENKRUPP

Q4 results due. The industrial group's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen up 86 percent at 290 million euros ($364 million). Poll:

Separately, the company's supervisory board will propose to add Jens Tischendorf, the German chief of Swedish activist investment firm Cevian, to the company's supervisory board, the group said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's Audi luxury division will maintain spending on its two key German plants even as it pushes foreign expansion, the brand's top labour representative told Reuters.

AIRBUS

European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar with the matter said.

CONTINENTAL

The automotive supplier's biggest shareholder Schaeffler is due to report Q3 results.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 does not rule out a partnership for its fast-growing online video streaming service Maxdome, which competes with Amazon and Netflix in the nascent market, a senior executive at the firm said on Wednesday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it had elected Jeremy Darroch, chief executive of British Sky Broadcasting, as the chairman of its supervisory board.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland, but it has not yet decided to do so, the group's chief executive told an investor conference on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WIRECARD - Barclays raises the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 40 euros from 30 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.03 pct at 0554 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.2 pct m/m, -0.9 y/y.

Also, German November Markit composite Flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 vs 51.4, Services PMI seen at 54.5 vs 54.4.

($1 = 0.7976 euro)