German stocks - Factors to watch on November 24

FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open up 0.3 percent on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ AG
Allianz's Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer
for the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory
Insurance Office, the company said in a statement on Monday.
CONTINENTAL AG
Auto supplier Continental on Friday said it is reviewing
whether to close its factory in Gifhorn, Germany, which makes
electric motors and hydraulic braking systems, because of a lack
of customer orders.
UTILITIES
Germany is working on a new law to force energy companies to
shut down several more coal-fired power plants as it tries to
reach ambitious climate goals, a document seen by Reuters showed
on Sunday.
MERCK KGAA
Merck and takeover target Sigma-Aldrich withdrew their HSR
act notification on Nov. 17 to give the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission additional time beyond the 30-day HSR act waiting
period to conduct its antitrust review of the planned tie-up.
THYSSENKRUPP
The steel and engineering group would consider a sale of its
submarine business under certain conditions, CEO Heinrich
Hiesinger told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
The auto maker is on track to reach its goal of a pretax
profit of 8 percent of sales by 2018, German weekly
Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.
BMW
U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors remains in
talks with BMW over possibly collaborating in batteries,
charging stations or light-weight components, Tesla's Chief
Executive Elon Musk told Der Spiegel. Initial talks were held in
June.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Shares indicated +0.5 percent
Germany's largest airline has won a bigger slice of its
domestic market over recent months, its chief executive told
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He also voiced optimism that the
airline can come to an agreement with its pilots in a dispute
over retirement benefits.
RTL GROUP
The media group's finance chief Elmar Heggen told weekly
Euro am Sonntag that RTL would go the the European Court Of
Justice to challenge Hungary's tax on advertising income, which
has obliterated earnings at RTL's Hungarian business.
SGL
The materials supplier for carbon fibre reinforced parts in
BMW's electric cars is in talks with several other
carmakers to supply carbon fibre for a wider range of automotive
components, SGL's chief executive told Wirtschaftswoche.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Unlisted Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world's largest auto
parts suppliers, now expects 3-5 percent sales growth this year,
having targeting close to 5 percent sales growth in the summer,
its CEO Volkmar Denner told weekly Euro am Sonntag, citing a
weaker economy.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Will participate in a 141 million euro management buy-out of
Huhtamaki Films, a division of Huhtamaki Oyj, by
taking a 17 percent stake worth 12.5 million euros in the
Finnish maker of films.
SCHALTBAU
Shares indicated down 7.8 percent
Schaltbau cut its earnings outlook for 2014 at the weekend
and now sees operating profit at 26.8 million euros this year
versus its previous forecast for 31 million euros.
ZALANDO
U.S. clothing retailer Gap and Zalando say to
cooperate in Europe whereby Gap will open its own online shop in
Europe through Zalando
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BORUSSIA DORTMUND - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Deutsche Boerse - Citigroup raises to "buy" from
"neutral", price trget 65 euros. Shares were indicated to open
up 1.7 percent at 0722 GMT.
Deutsche Telekom - Barclays raises rating to
"overweight" from "equal weight", share price target to 15 euros
from 13 euros
Bilfinger - UBS cuts price taret to 50 euros from
52 euros, rating "neutral"
Henkel - JPMorgan raises price target to 75
euros from 70 euros, rates "underweight"
Sixt SE - DZ Bank raises target price to 34.20
euros from 31.70 euros, rating "buy"
Brenntag - Exane BNP Paribas raises target price
to 51 euros from 48 euros, rating "outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.51 pct, S&P 500 +0.52 pct, Nasdaq
+0.24 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate
seen at 103.0 vs 103.2, Current Conditions seen at 107.9 vs
108.4, Expectations seen at 98.6 vs 98.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
