German stocks - Factors to watch on January 12

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Demands for compensation from Chinese car dealers hit by a market slowdown have become an industry-wide issue, sales chief Ian Robertson told Reuters.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said on Sunday the automaker's Mercedes luxury brand plans four new or redesigned sport utility vehicles this year, expanding its offerings in one of the fastest growing segments in the luxury vehicle market.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, at a reception in Detroit on Sunday night, admitted it may be tough for the German company to more than double VW brand sales to 800,000 cars by 2018. "This will not be a walk in the park," he said. "We are facing challenges in this great market."

The carmaker said on Sunday global December sales rose 2.7 percent to 881,000 vehicles as sales across VW's multi-brand group rose on faster growth in China and Europe that outweighed falling sales in the United States and Latin America. VW increased full-year deliveries by 4.2 percent to 10.14 million autos, meeting a 2007 target four years earlier than originally planned.

Group sales in China rose 12.4 percent in 2014 to 3.67 million cars, outpacing market growth and its own expectations for its largest single market.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The car parts and tyre maker reported on Monday an adjusted full year EBIT of more than 3.8 billion euros on sales of 34.5 billion euros.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Pimco will not make acquisitions as it seeks to expand its equities business, an executive of Allianz's bond fund managing unit told Euro am Sonntag.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The airline said it expects its fuel bill for 2015 to drop to 5.8 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from 6.7 billion euros in 2014 thanks to the recent slide in the price of oil.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer indicated 0.3 pct higher

Merck indicated 0.4 pct higher

Shire Plc has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.

EVONIK

Indicated 0.5 pct higher in early Frankfurt trade

The RAG Foundation is in no hurry to cut its 68 percent stake in Evonik, the foundation's CFO told Boersen-Zeitung (Saturday).

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 3.3 pct higher

The group said its fourth quarter revenue was up 24 percent to approximately $435 million.

QIAGEN

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

The genetic testing specialist cut its 2014 earnings target following the acquisition of Enzymatics, which was completed in December 2014.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The car parts maker is targeting new records in sales and earnings in 2015, Chief Executive Dietmar Siemssen told Welt am Sonntag.

MANZ

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The specialty machine maker expects to increase earnings in 2015 after recently winning orders for its battery business, Chief Executive Dieter Manz told Euro am Sonntag.

BB BIOTECH

Indicated 1.3 pct higher in early Frankfurt trade

The investment firm with holdings in about 30 biotech companies expects to significantly hike dividend payouts for 2014, Daniel Koller, the company's head of portfolio management told Euro am Sonntag.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

The company's supervisory board elected a new chairman after the previous chairman died last November.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - Citigroup raises to Buy from Neutral, raises target price to 80 from 75 euros

LANXESS - Citigroup raises to Buy from Neutral, raises target price to 45 from 40 euros

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Berenberg cuts to Sell from Hold

PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC raises to Overweight from Underweight and raises target price to 78 from 60 euros

TLG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC starts with Overweight and target price of 15.9 euros

CAT OIL - Renaissance Capital cuts to Hold from Buy and cuts target price to 15 from 20 euros

SAF HOLLAND - Exane BNP Paribas starts with Outperform and target price of 14.5 euros

