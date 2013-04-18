Diabetes, bone, pain drugs may face German price cuts

FRANKFURT, April 18 Drugs from Novo Nordisk
, Amgen, Bayer and other companies
could face price cuts in Germany as the country's medical
cost-benefit agency widens a review into the value offered by
medicines.
The Federal Joint Committee, or G-BA, said on Thursday it
would review the cost-effectiveness of a range of drugs in
different treatment areas.
The list includes Novo's diabetes drug Victoza, Bayer's
blood-thinner Xarelto, Amgen's osteoporosis medicine Prolia,
Johnson & Johnson's painkiller Nucynta and Roche's
rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra. Other drugs in the
same therapeutic class will also be covered by the review.
The G-BA, which will look at the affected drugs one at a
time over the coming months, picked these products because they
are among the biggest-selling in Germany, based both on revenues
and volume sales.
Germany introduced a new system in January 2011 under which
newly launched drugs are only allowed free pricing for one year,
after which prices are negotiated based on a cost-benefit
analysis. The latest initiative by the G-BA extends this system
to certain medicines already on the market.
Countries across Europe are taking a harder line in
demanding that drugmakers show that the price of their products
is commensurate with their clinical value. Britain's National
Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, or NICE, has
carried out such cost-effectiveness reviews for more than a
decade.