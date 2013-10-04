Germany's Merck sees long-term growth in cancer drug Erbitux

DARMSTADT, Germany Oct 4 German healthcare
company Merck KGaA expects to get a long-term boost
from study results in June that showed its main cancer drug
Erbitux has an edge over rival product Avastin.
Erbitux, which accounted for roughly 8 percent of Merck's
10.7 billion euros ($14.6 billion) in sales last year, in June
was shown to be more effective at prolonging the lives of
colorectal cancer patients than Roche's Avastin.
Only patients whose tumours contain the non-mutated version
of a gene called KRAS took part in the trial. Erbitux is only
approved in this patient subgroup, which accounts for about 60
percent of colorectal cancer cases.
"We still have room to grow in colorectal cancer due to our
personalised KRAS-approach," Belen Garijo, the head of Merck's
prescription drugs division, told Reuters.
She said the study results would help her marketing teams
argue the case for Erbitux, which unlike Avastin, requires
doctors to perform a genetic test on the cancer tissue before
starting therapy.
Depending on the country, the testing can delay treatment by
anything from a few days to one and a half weeks, making it a
priority for Merck to provide support for faster testing and lab
procedures, Garijo said.
Merck has the marketing and development rights to Erbitux
outside North America, while Bristol-Myers Squibb sells
the product in North America with Eli Lilly receiving
royalties.
Garijo's projections for long-term growth are at odds with
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Pharma, who on average expect
Merck's Erbitux sales to peak at $1.25 billion in 2014, slipping
to $1.1 billion by 2018.
One concern is that rivals will be free to launch their own
versions of the biotech drug, so-called biosimilars, in Europe
from 2015.
Amgen Inc, for instance, said in February it
expects biosimilars to be a multibillion-dollar opportunity and
that it would develop generic versions of six established
biotech drugs including Erbitux.
Garijo, however, said that biosimilars were not a concern,
saying that years of data on safety and efficacy on Erbitux
would provide an edge over newcomers.
"We do not expect to see a biosimilar for Erbitux for quite
a few years," she said.
Both Erbitux and Avastin are approved and are in use as
initial treatments of metastatic bowel cancer in combination
with chemotherapy.
Merck had 887 million euros ($1.21 billion) in Erbitux sales
last year, from head and neck as well as bowel cancer, while
Bristol-Myers Squibb generated $702 million in sales from the
drug.
Roche had 5.76 billion Swiss francs ($6.00 billion) in
Avastin sales last year.
Merck, based in Darmstadt near Frankfurt, is in chemicals as
well as pharmaceuticals and is the world's largest maker of
liquid crystals for flat screen displays.