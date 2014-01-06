UPDATE 2-Merkel breaks pelvis as her new German coalition bickers

* Chancellor fell at low speed while cross-country skiing
* Merkel cancels visits, but to lead Weds cabinet meeting
* News comes week after Schumacher skiing accident
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Jan 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has broken her pelvis in a cross-country skiing accident,
forcing her to call off some foreign visits and official
appointments just when she needs to bed down her fractious new
coalition government.
Merkel, 59, is using crutches after her accident in
Switzerland over the Christmas holidays and will have to take it
easy for the next three weeks, her spokesman said on Monday.
The news about Merkel - who began her third term last month
after sealing the "grand coalition" with the centre-left Social
Democrats - came a week after German ex-Formula One champion
Michael Schumacher suffered a far more serious downhill skiing
accident and remains in critical condition in France.
Merkel's accident had occurred "at low speed" but what had
at first seemed to be heavy bruising turned out to be a partial
fracture, said spokesman Steffen Seibert. "The chancellor is of
course able to work and is in full communication," he added.
The conservative chancellor, a keen hiker who prefers
cross-country to downhill skiing, must lie down and work from
home where possible.
She has postponed a visit to Warsaw scheduled for Wednesday
and a meeting in Berlin with Luxembourg's new prime minister,
Xavier Bettel. But Seibert said she will lead her first cabinet
meeting of 2014 on Wednesday.
Her government has got off to a rocky start. The right and
left have clashed over how quickly to implement policies from
their coalition deal, including a minimum wage, a highway toll
and a data protection law.
Merkel's Bavarian allies also provoked a row by proposing
limits to welfare payments for immigrants from Romania and
Bulgaria, who from this year have full access to the job markets
and social services of the rest of the European Union.
CRITICISM OF MERKEL
Merkel has also drawn criticism for the planned switch of
her recently departed chief of staff, Ronald Pofalla, to a
high-paying position as a political lobbyist for state-owned
railway operator Deutsche Bahn.
News of Pofalla's move, which has not yet been finalised,
came just two months after prosecutors opened an investigation
into another top Merkel aide, Eckart von Klaeden, over his move
to the top lobby job at German carmaker Daimler.
Opposition parties and anti-lobby groups have denounced both
moves as evidence of a "revolving door" between politics and
business in Germany.
Seibert said on Monday that Pofalla had told Merkel in late
November, in the midst of coalition talks, that he might move to
Deutsche Bahn. Merkel had recommended to Pofalla that he take a
"cooling-off" period before moving into the new job, said
Seibert, who declined to comment on whether the chancellor
supports the move.
Alexander Kirchner, a union leader who sits on Deutsche
Bahn's supervisory board, criticised the silence. "I think it's
absurd that the government hasn't said anything," he told
Reuters. The rail operator has called a special meeting on Jan.
30 where the Pofalla case is expected to be discussed.
With the Pofalla row continuing and cabinet colleagues from
Merkel's Christian Democrats, their Bavarian allies in the
Christian Social Union and the Social Democrats arguing on a
range of issues, Merkel can ill afford to be resting as her
doctors have recommended.
She will not attend the Davos World Economic Forum later
this month, Seibert said - not due to her accident, but because
it clashes with plans for a cabinet "retreat" on Jan. 22-23
outside Berlin. But it was unclear whether Merkel would attend
that crucial political meeting or will have to postpone it.