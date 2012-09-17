版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 17:32 BJT

Merkel says leaders must agree on closer euro zone coordination

BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she hoped to have agreed by the end of the year a process towards closer political co-ordination and greater accountability within the euro zone.

"There are further steps we must take. As this crisis must be solved largely politically we need to do what we didn't do sufficiently when the euro was introduced, namely have more co-ordination and more accountability," she told a news conference.

She added the euro zone needed mechanisms to help countries that are not competitive enough.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐