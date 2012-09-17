German govt studying EADS-BAE merger plans-Merkel

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her government was studying a planned merger between Franco-German aerospace and defence group EADS and Britain's BAE Systems and would give its answer "within the deadlines".
The two companies are lobbying relevant governments to allow the formation of the world's biggest aerospace and defence company.
"We are discussing and evaluating the EADS-BAE merger plans and we are in discussions with others on this. We will give an answer within the deadlines," Merkel told a news conference.
The Financial Times Deutschland newspaper, citing industry sources, said on Sunday EADS was ready to offer Germany a veto right and job guarantees in its bid to gain Berlin's approval for the merger.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.