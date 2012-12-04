版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 19:28 BJT

Merkel warns against complacency on euro crisis

HANOVER, Germany Dec 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned at a congress of her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday against complacency in the euro crisis, saying it was too early to declare the worst of the turmoil was over.

"I could take it easy and say the euro is saved," Merkel said in a speech in the northern city of Hanover. "But I am very cautious about saying the worst of the crisis is over."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐