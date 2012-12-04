Merkel warns against complacency on euro crisis

HANOVER, Germany Dec 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned at a congress of her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday against complacency in the euro crisis, saying it was too early to declare the worst of the turmoil was over.

"I could take it easy and say the euro is saved," Merkel said in a speech in the northern city of Hanover. "But I am very cautious about saying the worst of the crisis is over."