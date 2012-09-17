版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 18:17 BJT

Merkel-Still hope for political solution to Iran nuclear row

BERLIN, Sept 17 A political solution in the standoff over Iran's nuclear programme is still possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, but she added Tehran posed a threat not just to Israel but to the whole world.

"I support a political solution ... and I believe that we are not at the point where the search for political solutions has been exhausted," she told a news conference in Berlin.

The European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili in Istanbul on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Monday.

