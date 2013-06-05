"Teflon Angie" averts pre-election blow from drone affair

* Close Merkel ally rejects calls to resign
* Defence minister accused of mishandling drone deal
* Poll shows chancellor not being hurt by affair
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, June 5 Germany's defence minister
defended his handling of a costly drone deal and rejected calls
to resign on Wednesday, averting an embarrassing setback for his
boss Chancellor Angela Merkel months before an election.
Thomas de Maiziere, Merkel's former chief of staff and
perhaps her closest cabinet ally, has come under intense
pressure since announcing last month that Germany was cancelling
plans to purchase four Euro Hawk reconnaissance drones.
Opposition parties have accused him of withholding
information about problems with the project and waiting too long
to scrap it, wasting some 680 million euros in taxpayer money.
De Maiziere firmly rejected those allegations and vowed to
stay in office, even as he admitted to "major problems" in his
ministry and threatened consequences for key staff he said had
kept him in the dark about cost issues linked to the drones.
"I am convinced that the decision (to cancel the drones) was
the right one and it was taken at the right time," he told a
news conference. "There were problems linked to my inclusion in
the decision-making process. But I am determined to stay on and
correct these problems."
Carsten Schneider, budget expert with the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD), rejected de Maiziere's explanations and urged
him to resign, but opposition leaders were more restrained.
So far, the uproar does not appear to have damaged Merkel,
who has earned the nickname "Teflon Angie" over the years for
her ability to survive domestic blows with nary a scratch.
An opinion poll by Forsa released on Wednesday showed her
conservatives extending their lead over the centre-left SPD to
17 percentage points with less than four months to go before the
Sept. 22 vote.
Still, because de Maiziere is so close to her, his departure
would be seen as a heavy setback.
CLOSE TO UNTOUCHABLE
Merkel has watched a series of other allies forced out of
office in recent years, leaving her vulnerable to accusations of
poor judgement.
In February confidante Annette Schavan quit as education
minister after being stripped of her doctorate for plagiarism.
Last year, Merkel's hand-picked choice for German president,
Christian Wulff, resigned in disgrace over financial favours.
"Merkel has been able to weather all of these affairs
because voters don't believe that she would ever be tangled up
in a scandal herself," Forsa head Manfred Guellner told Reuters.
"She exudes integrity, reliability, unpretentiousness. This
has made her close to untouchable even as people around her fall
by the wayside."
Guellner said Merkel also appeared to have emerged unscathed
from an uproar over her generous campaign promises.
German media have accused her of trying to bribe voters with
an estimated 28 billion euros in social spending even as she
talks publicly about the need to balance the budget.
She has also faced an outcry for poaching one idea after the
other from the SPD, including their plan to set a ceiling on
rising rents in German cities.
"Some ideas, like the rent cap, can only be described as
brazen rip-offs. The SPD has a right to cry foul," Sueddeutsche
Zeitung daily wrote in an editorial. "But far more dangerous
than accusations of copying others' policies is the impression
that she lacks ideas of her own on the domestic policy front."
Despite the criticism, Merkel remains hugely popular. The
Forsa poll showed 67 percent of Germans believe she is doing a
good job and, if given a choice, 57 percent would choose Merkel
as chancellor versus 20 percent for SPD rival Peer Steinbrueck.
In contrast, support for the normally popular de Maiziere
sank 6 points to 45 percent in the poll. Before facing a
parliamentary committee and holding the news conference on
Wednesday, he had remained largely silent on the drone affair.