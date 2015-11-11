UPDATE 2-Microsoft to offer cloud services from Germany

* Move aimed at businesses concerned about data privacy
By Nadine Schimroszik and Arathy S Nair
Nov 11 Microsoft Corp plans to open
data centers in Germany in partnership with Deutsche Telekom AG
, offering cloud storage to European businesses keen
to safeguard their data from U.S. surveillance.
The services will be available in the second half of 2016 to
customers in the 28 countries of the European Union and the four
members of the European Free Trade Association, Microsoft said
on Wednesday.
The move is aimed at businesses, mainly in the financial and
health sectors, which have been concerned over the safety of
their data after former National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden revealed a widespread U.S. surveillance program.
"This is clearly a proactive move by Microsoft to address
concerns that have been building among European enterprise
customers in this post-Snowden era," FBR & Co analyst Daniel
Ives said.
Many companies have been exploring alternatives since the
Court of Justice of the European Union last month struck down a
15-year-old system enabling companies easily to transfer the
personal data of Europeans across the Atlantic.
While the U.S. and European governments negotiate a
replacement for the so-called Safe Harbor pact, companies have
considered legal measures, such as consent forms or contracts,
as well as building more data centers in Europe.
Oracle Corp, IBM and Cisco Systems Inc
are just a few of the U.S. companies that could be
affected as their web-based services and large global workforces
require user data to be shifted around.
"Other tech companies will be watching to see how Microsoft
handles it," said Ives. "It could be a sign of things to come."
Speaking in Berlin on Wednesday, Microsoft Chief Satya
Nadella - who sees the cloud as central to the company's future
- said the new data centers were designed to ensure that
clients' data remains in Germany.
Deutsche Telekom's sister company T-Systems will act as data
trustee, governing and monitoring all access.
Paul Miller, senior analyst with Forrester Research in the
UK, said this set-up would make it impossible for the U.S.
government legally to compel Microsoft to disclose customer
data, because the trustee, T-Systems, is registered in Germany.
Microsoft said its cloud offerings, including Azure, Office
365 and Dynamics CRM Online, would be delivered from two new
data center regions in Magdeburg and Frankfurt.
BITKOM, a German IT trade association that represents more
than 2,200 international companies operating in the digital
sector estimates that 44 percent of all businesses in Germany
used cloud services last year.
Microsoft shares rose 1.3 percent to $54.19 on the Nasdaq.
