Germany seeks to slash EADS aircraft orders - FT

LONDON Oct 20 Germany plans to slash the
number of military aircraft it will buy from EADS EAD.PA, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The newspaper said it had seen a confidential document in
which the German defence minister, Thomas de Maiziere, said he
wants to cut Germany's orders with the European aerospace
company.
According to the document, which was prepared for the
German government's budget committee, Berlin now wants to buy
140 instead of 177 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.
The other reductions to the order include 40 instead of 53
A400M transporters, 80 instead of 122 NH-90 transport
helicopters, and only and only 40 Tigers attack helicopters,
half the original order.
Without the willingness of industry and governments --
including France, the UK, Italy and Spain -- to amend contracts
long signed and sealed, Germany would be on the hook for
penalty payments running into billions of euros, according to
the article.
The FT said de Maiziere is due to officially unveil his
plans later this month.
EADS were unavailable for immediate comment.
