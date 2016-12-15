German navy eyes replacement for Sea Lynx helicopters

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Dec 15 Germany's navy has begun planning to replace its fleet of 21 Westland Sea Lynx anti-submarine warfare helicopters, which are due to be retired in 2025, a spokesman for the navy said.
"We are still in the very early stages of the process," Captain Johannes Dumrese said on Wednesday, when asked about a report that the navy could make a decision about a replacement helicopter by the end of 2017. "I cannot say anything about the timing."
Bidders for the contract to supply anti-submarine warfare aircraft are likely to include Europe's Airbus Group SE , whose NH90 Sea Lion multi-role naval helicopter marked its first flight last week; Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, and AgustaWestland, part of Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA, which built the current helicopters.
Dumrese said the navy still had to assess and formulate its requirements for the replacement helicopters before acquisition experts could begin to evaluate possible options in order to structure a bidding process.
Military experts say they do not expect major procurement decisions before national elections in Germany in September.
Separately, the German navy plans to spend 750 million euros ($782 million) to buy 18 of Airbus's NH90 Sea Lion helicopters, with deliveries to begin at the end of 2019. The helicopters will be used for search and rescue missions, maritime reconnaissance, special forces missions as well as transport needs.
The NH90 could be adapted for use as an anti-submarine helicopter. However, it cannot land on Germany's older F123 frigates, which prompted the navy to abandon its goal of having a single helicopter when it first kicked off the NH90 programme. ($1 = 0.9596 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.