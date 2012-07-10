Watchdog tells "opaque" finance sector to open up

* Multinationals have improved transparency but much more
still to do
* Financial sector lags in providing information on
operations
* The 105 companies surveyed are worth a total of $11
trillion
By Gareth Jones
BERLIN, July 10 Big banks and insurers, which
played a central role in the global financial crisis, need to be
more open about their operations, a Berlin-based corruption
watchdog said on Tuesday.
In a report covering 105 global firms, Transparency
International (TI) singled out banks and insurers for special
criticism, saying opaque structures in their sector persisted.
The 24 financial companies included in the report scored an
average of 4.2, a relatively poor figure, TI said. It awards
companies a score out of 10, where 0 is least transparent.
"The study found that reporting by banks and insurers on
transparency measures underperformed across the board even
though opaque company structures played a contributing role in
the recent financial crises," TI said in a statement.
TI's report coincides with a new wave of international
public anger over banking practices after Britain's Barclays
was fined more than $450 million for manipulating
interbank lending rates and its chief executive Bob Diamond was
forced to resign.
Authorities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada
are now examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected
rigging of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
"Multinational financial businesses, those that are 'too big
to fail', play a critical role in ensuring the soundness of and
confidence in the global economy," the TI report said.
"If and when financial institutions fail to self-regulate,
governmental regulators need to step in. And where voluntary or
imposed regulation fails, investors and civil society must raise
their voices and demand greater transparency."
Companies that scored highly on TI's transparency scale
included Norway's Statoil, which ranked as the most
transparent company surveyed, scoring 8.3.
Other companies that did well included mining giants Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton and German chemicals
maker BASF.
Among the worst performers were Russia's gas export monopoly
Gazprom, Japan's Honda and several Chinese
banks.
DESTRUCTIVE FORCE
The report urged all large international companies to make
greater efforts to tackle corruption.
"The multinational companies remain an important part of the
problem of corruption around the world," said TI's managing
director Cobus de Swardt.
"The time has come for them to co-lead the solutions. For
this they need to dramatically improve."
Firms should disclose more information on how they try to
reduce corruption and also make public how they are organised
and how monies flow in the countries where they operate, TI
said.
An effective anti-corruption strategy would include complete
lists of companies' subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures
as well as individual financial accounts for each country of
operations and a transparent corporate website, it said.
A lack of transparency makes it harder to identify where
companies earn profits, pay taxes or contribute to political
campaigns, TI said. For example, about half of firms surveyed
did not disclose information on their political contributions.
The survey said companies overall had shown some improvement
in reporting on their commitments to anti-corruption programmes
since a similar study conducted in 2008, when the global
financial crisis was brewing.
But given their huge power and influence in the global
economy - the 105 firms are worth more than $11 trillion and
affect the lives of people in more than 200 countries - they
could try much harder to tackle graft, TI said.
"Corruption destroys entrepreneurship, inhibits free markets
and undermines the stability vital to successful economies. It
also enables enormous flows of illicit money outside the real
economy - in the form of unpaid taxes, bribes and laundered
funds," the report said.