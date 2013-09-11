German court rules Muslim girls must join swimming classes

| BERLIN, Sept 11
BERLIN, Sept 11 A German court ruled on
Wednesday that Muslim girls must take part in school swimming
lessons with boys, in a landmark decision that touches on the
sensitive relationship between religion and the state.
The decision by Germany's top court for public and
administrative disputes signals that the state's constitutional
obligation to educate children can take precedence over customs
and practices linked to an individual's religious beliefs.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her centre-right
government have sought dialogue with the country's roughly
four-millions Muslims, but have also said they must make an
effort to integrate and learn German.
The court said Muslim schoolgirls could not be exempted from
swimming lessons, provided they were allowed to wear so-called
'burkinis', full-body swimsuits worn by many Muslim women which
leave only the face, hands and feet exposed.
The plaintiff was a Muslim girl, originally from Morocco,
who goes to school in the western state of Hesse. Her parents
have tried for several years to stop her from joining swimming
lessons with boys. She was 11 years old when the case started.
"The plaintiff has not made sufficiently clear that ...
taking part in co-educational swimming lessons with a burkini
breaches Muslim rules on clothing," said the Federal
Administrative Court in Leipzig, rejecting her appeal.
Two courts in Hesse had already rejected her bid to be
exempted from swimming lessons.
However, the girl's lawyer argued that she was embarrassed
to see boys wearing nothing but swimming trunks.
"The Koran not only forbids being seen by others in light
clothing but she herself should not see boys and girls with
(swimsuits) on," Klaus Meissner, her lawyer, was quoted in
German media as saying before the hearing.
The question of Muslim girls taking part in physical
education and swimming lessons has prompted legal disputes in
several European countries in recent years, highlighting the
challenge of accommodating different religious beliefs.
German Islamic groups say they are not against burkinis.
"From our point of view, a full body swimsuit is
appropriate and acceptable in Islam. However, freedom of belief
and conscience should be respected," Aiman Mazyek, head of
Germany's Central Council of Muslims, told German radio.
In May, the Swiss Supreme Court rejected a Muslim family's
case against a school rule that their daughter had to take part
in swimming classes and could not wear a burkini.
In staunchly secular France, which has banned religious
dress such as Muslim headscarves and Jewish skullcaps as well as
large Christian crosses in state schools, some public swimming
pools have banned burkinis.
