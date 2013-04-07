REFILE-UPDATE 1-Russia needs active civil society, Merkel tells Putin

* Putin visiting big trade partners Germany and Netherlands
* Hosts are concerned about inspections of NGOs in Russia
* Trade fair in Germany, energy deals in Netherlands
By Maria Sheahan and Alexei Anishchuk
HANOVER, Germany, April 7 Russian President
Vladimir Putin arrived in Germany on Sunday to protests over his
human rights and democracy record and a warning from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel that Russia needed an active civil
society to flourish.
Putin's visit to Germany and the Netherlands, Moscow's
biggest trade partners in Europe, was supposed to focus on trade
but comes at an awkward time after a wave of state inspections
of foreign-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in
Russia, much criticised abroad.
In her address at the opening of an industrial fair
spotlighting Russian business, Merkel told Putin Russia was
propped by its raw material deposits and huge investment in
infrastructure but Germany could help it in its aims to innovate
and diversify.
"We believe this can happen most successfully when there is
an active civil society," she said.
"We must intensify these discussions, develop our ideas, and
we must give the NGOs, who we know as a motor for innovation, a
good chance in Russia," she added to strong applause.
Germany and the Netherlands need Russia for energy and as a
market for exports ranging from Volkswagen Touaregs to tulips,
but are uneasy about the influence its oil and gas give it and
about Putin's treatment of opponents and activists in his new
Kremlin term.
Merkel had come under pressure at home to voice her
concerns to Putin, not only on the inspections of NGOs, but also
on their differences over Syria's civil war and Russian
criticism of the German-orchestrated financial bailout of
Cyprus. Her talks with Putin would include "controversial
subjects" she told reporters on the sidelines of the fair.
In his address to the trade fair Putin focused on Russia's
economic strength, noting, "despite global disarray and the
global financial crisis, our country has continued to develop
positively."
Outside hundreds of protesters gathered, many carrying
Syrian flags, others wearing devil masks or waving images of
Putin dressed in a prisoner's striped uniform. "Stop political
terror," read one banner.
In an earlier interview with German broadcaster ARD, Putin
had dismissed criticism of the NGO inspections and said they
would not cast a shadow over the visit, echoing his repeated
rejection of Western worries about his domestic policies.
Putin - a former Soviet KGB officer who was stationed in
East Germany, where Merkel grew up - has accused Western states
of using NGOs to spy on Russia and influence politics.
He said in the interview that Russians have a right to know
which NGOs are foreign-funded "and for what purposes".
He sent warmer signals on economic issues, expressing
confidence in the euro and toning down criticism of the Cyprus
bailout by saying he hoped more money would flow into Russia as
a result.