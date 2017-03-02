版本:
Germany's 2016 oil output stable, gas down 8.1 percent -industry

    FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million
tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while
natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic
metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday.
    German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil
Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE
           and Engie E&P Deutschland.
    BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at
home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
    BVEG member firms had a turnover of 1.8 billion euros in
Germany, down from 2.5 billion a year earlier, reflecting
dwindling reserves.
    German gas producers have been trying to keep up production
but have been involved in years of debate over the use of
fracking technology to access untapped shale gas reserves.
    Last summer, the government passed a law imposing limits on
fracking.            
    BVEG members now have to contend with a slowdown in the
licencing of new projects.
    Germany sourced 8 percent of its gas demand from domestic
sources last year, down from 10 percent in 2015, while importing
the rest.  
    It can store 24.2 bcm of gas underground. 
    Below are rounded-off annual figures for the industry:
 Gas production                    2016          2015
          Gas production       27.5 bcm      25.5 bcm
     of which indigenous        7.9 bcm       8.6 bcm
                  abroad       19.6 bcm      16.9 bcm
 Oil production              10.5 mln T     8.4 mln T
            - indigenous      2.4 mln T     2.4 mln T
                - abroad      8.1 mln T     6.0 mln T
 Exploration taxes paid       220 mln €     364 mln €
 Domestic reserves                       
                   - gas       68.0 bcm      68.0 bcm
                   - oil       33.8 bcm      33.8 bcm
 Estimated gas reserves*       65.7 bcm      68.1 bcm
 Estimated oil reserves*     31.7 mln T    33.8 mln T
 Employees                        8,655         9,804
 * secure and probable reserves numbers combined

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)
