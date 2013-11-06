German Sept industry orders surge more than forecast

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
BERLIN Nov 6 German industry orders rose more than expected on the month in September thanks to above-average demand for big-ticket items, according to data from the Economy Ministry, but the less volatile two-month average showed a more muted rise.
Seasonally-adjusted orders surged by 3.3 percent on the month, rising far more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase. The reading overshot even the highest estimate for a 2.5 percent rise.
The two-month average showed contracts rose by 0.4 percent.
Foreign bookings jumped by 6.8 percent but the ministry said impetus from abroad was rather weak despite this rise and the two-month comparison showed a 0.5 percent drop.
Domestic orders fell by 1 percent on the month but were up by 1.5 percent in the two-month comparison. The ministry said the data confirmed that the revival of the economy was increasingly being driven by demand at home.
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.