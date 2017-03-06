Germany to scrap plan to lower prices of new drugs-lawmakers

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, March 6 Germany's ruling coalition will scrap plans announced last year to lower prices of newly launched drugs within the first 12 months should sales exceed 250 million euros ($264.83 million), lawmakers told Reuters on Monday.
Germany, Europe's biggest market for medicines, said in July it wanted to extend a price brake for drugs covered by statutory health insurance for five years beyond 2017, stretching out the measure introduced in 2009.
This so-called 'price moratorium' will be extended as originally planned, lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition said.
The health ministry estimates savings from the extension will amount to between 1.5 and 2.0 billion euros.
(1 = 0.9440 euros) (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.