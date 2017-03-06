版本:
2017年 3月 6日

Germany to scrap plan to lower prices of new drugs-lawmakers

BERLIN, March 6 Germany's ruling coalition will scrap plans announced last year to lower prices of newly launched drugs within the first 12 months should sales exceed 250 million euros ($264.83 million), lawmakers told Reuters on Monday.

Germany, Europe's biggest market for medicines, said in July it wanted to extend a price brake for drugs covered by statutory health insurance for five years beyond 2017, stretching out the measure introduced in 2009.

This so-called 'price moratorium' will be extended as originally planned, lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition said.

The health ministry estimates savings from the extension will amount to between 1.5 and 2.0 billion euros.

