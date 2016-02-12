Poland's Szydlo says Nord Stream gas pipeline undermines EU sanctions on Russia

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
BERLIN Feb 12 Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday she was alarmed by the support of some European countries for a gas pipeline project with Russia, warning that such policy went against the European Union's sanctions against Moscow.
Russia's Gazprom and its European partners signed a shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 project last year, which would double the amount of gas directly shipped from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, cutting out traditional transit route Ukraine.
EU countries are split on the project. Baltic and eastern nations including Poland, weary of Russian dominance after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, are opposed.
Germany, which is eager to secure supplies of cheap gas, backs the project.
"Supporting this political project is incompatible with the policy of common sanctions against Russia," Szydlo said in a speech at the Koerber Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Berlin, after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"One consequence could be that pro-European reforms in Ukraine would be weakened," she added. "We are alarmed by the support that some countries are lending to the Nord Stream 2 project." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)