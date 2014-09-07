Germany's divisive road toll plan could make a loss - magazine

* Merkel's conservatives split over road toll plans
* Bavarian CSU insist on introduction of new tolls on German
roads
* Internal government report finds toll plan has many flaws
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Sept 7 A plan to introduce toll roads in
Germany aimed mainly at foreigners, which has already divided
the ruling coalition, is flawed and even loss-making, according
to internal government documents published in Der Spiegel
magazine on Sunday.
The proposal has caused a row within Chancellor Angela
Merkel's grand coalition government because the Christian Social
Union (CSU), her Bavarian sister party, insists on it while her
Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Social Democrat (SPD) partners
are sceptical about whether it conforms to European Union rules.
Internal government reports by the Finance, Interior and
Economy ministries obtained by Der Spiegel show the toll might
cost the government more money than it generates, and that it
might be in violation of Germany's constitution and EU rules.
Critics say the proposed toll is designed to fleece
foreigners because German motorists would have to pay, on
average, an 88-euro annual fee to use the roads but their annual
car taxes would be reduced by the same amount. Thus the new toll
would in effect only be paid for by foreign
motorists.
CSU chairman and Bavaria state premier Horst Seehofer
criticised the CDU for sabotaging the plans for the toll, which
was a major CSU campaign issue in Bavaria, where motorists
complain about paying tolls abroad in neighbouring countries
such as the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.
"Does the CDU want the toll or not? - it's time for the CDU
to come clean and tell us what they want," Seehofer told the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily in an interview to appear on Monday.
"It's strange that the position of the finance ministry is
leaked," Seehofer said of the ministry run by Wolfgang Schaeuble
of the CDU. "That confirms my suspicion that the finance
minister is doing everything he can to prevent it."
Seehofer, whose party is the smallest in the three-way CDU,
CSU and SPD coalition, threatened to raise the pressure after
state elections next Sunday in two eastern German states. He
warned the CSU would fight hard to honour its campaign promise.
"We're going to become more clear about it after that," he
said. "The CSU has so far cooperated with all of the coalition's
projects, from the minimum wage to lowering the pension age to
63. We didn't sabotage any of those.
"We now expect that kind of support in return for the toll."
Merkel and the SPD long opposed the toll and reluctantly
agreed to back it provided it did not lead to any extra costs
for German motorists and also complied with EU rules that
prohibit discrimination against foreign motorists.
German parliament experts have said the plan might still
violate EU rules because of the differential treatment. The
Transport Ministry has said the toll could generate an
additional 600 million euros in annual revenues. But the Finance
Ministry said administration costs might exceed the revenues.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Rosalind Russell)