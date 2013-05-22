UPDATE 2-Germany takes bilateral paths to tackle EU jobs crisis

* Deals with Portugal, Spain and France
* Berlin aims to get speedier response than EU
* Critics say efforts are belated
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, May 22 Germany is banking on bilateral
deals to fight record youth unemployment in the euro zone,
agreeing to cooperate with several countries to bypass
pan-European bureaucracy.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and
Portugal's Vitor Gaspar said Germany's state development bank
KfW would help set up a Portuguese financial
development institution and would "provide technical as well as
financial support".
Youth unemployment has reached a record 42 percent in
Portugal and 57 percent in Spain as governments squeeze spending
and raise taxes to try to get national finances under control, a
condition for receiving international bailouts.
"The core of our work ... is to speed up the efforts against
unemployment, especially youth unemployment," Schaeuble said at
a joint news conference with Gaspar after discussions in Berlin.
"(Youth unemployment) is not a Portuguese problem. It's not
a German problem. It's a European problem. We all need to deal
with it... at a bilateral level as well as at a European level.
That's why we do it we do it with other governments as well."
Berlin announced a deal with Spain last month to channel
money from private investors into credit-starved small- and
medium-sized business.
Berlin also has said it wants to work together with Paris on
an initiative to fight youth unemployment in Europe. Schaeuble
said it would focus on involving business and making better use
of European public money that has already been pledged.
The details of the initiative will be presented at a
conference in Paris on May 28. Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to
invite EU labour ministers to Berlin on July 3.
Policymakers in Berlin say in private that they are
frustrated by a lack of urgency at the European Commission and
that efforts to help such companies are held up by EU state aid
rules meant to prevent unfair competition.
Germany believes such rules could be made more flexible
under a bailout programme. The Commission declined comment.
Economists and German opposition politicians said that while
the job-creation efforts were going in the right direction, they
should have been implemented alongside the austerity measures.
"The finance minister's desperate attempts to rescue the
German image on the Iberian peninsula come too late," Carsten
Schneider, budget policy expert for the opposition Social
Democrats, said.
"The efforts for growth and employment should have been made
at the beginning of the adjustment programme, not the end."
YOUNG SPANIARDS HEAD ABROAD
Spain's population shrank for the first time on record last
year as young people and immigrants fled the crisis.
No details were given of the size of the programme to help
Portugal but Gaspar said KfW would extend credit lines and take
indirect equity stakes in small- and medium-sized companies.
Germany and Spain are looking at co-sponsoring a privately
managed fund to attract 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of
private money from investors in the two countries, as well as
Asia, a Spanish government source has said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
fund would focus on long-term investing in Spanish small and
mid-cap companies, including the non-bank financial sector.
Spain's and Germany's labour ministries announced labour
market cooperation plans late on Tuesday, including enrolling
Spanish youths in German vocational training.