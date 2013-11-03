Berlin referendum on power grid fails due to lack of quorum

BERLIN Nov 3 A referendum in Berlin to return
the electricity grid of Germany's capital and biggest city from
private to public hands has failed because the required quorum
was not reached, the state election office said on Sunday.
Around 24 percent of those eligible to vote cast their
ballots in favour of the initiative from German citizens keen to
take more control of their power supplies, the office said.
The referendum needed backing of at least 25 percent of the
city's eligible voters to succeed.
The grid is operated by Swedish utility Vattenfall
. Its licence to supply electricity to 3.4 million
people in Berlin expires next year.
Last September the people of Hamburg, Germany's second
biggest city and main port, voted for a return of their grid,
which was also run by Vattenfall, to public ownership.