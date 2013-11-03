Berlin referendum on power grid fails due to lack of quorum

BERLIN Nov 3 A referendum in Berlin to return the electricity grid of Germany's capital and biggest city from private to public hands has failed because the required quorum was not reached, the state election office said on Sunday.

Around 24 percent of those eligible to vote cast their ballots in favour of the initiative from German citizens keen to take more control of their power supplies, the office said.

The referendum needed backing of at least 25 percent of the city's eligible voters to succeed.

The grid is operated by Swedish utility Vattenfall . Its licence to supply electricity to 3.4 million people in Berlin expires next year.

Last September the people of Hamburg, Germany's second biggest city and main port, voted for a return of their grid, which was also run by Vattenfall, to public ownership.