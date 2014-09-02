TABLE-Europe Energy Exchange says power futures volumes up in H1

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday detailed the
performance of its power, gas, coal and carbon contracts in the first half of 2014.
EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse
, provides a hub for German, French, Austrian and Swiss power, German gas and European
carbon trading.
Here are details from EEX (allowing for rounding, terawatt hours):
Volume H1 '13 Volume H1 '14 YR/YR Change
Spot power Epex Spot (TWh) 170.3 186.6 + 10 pct
Power futures (TWh) 582.4 632.1 + 9 pct
Spot gas (TWh) 37.9 80.1 + 112 pct
Gas futures (TWh) 14.5 46.8 + 222 pct
Spot emissions permits (mln T CO2), primary mkt 366.1 288.7 - 21 pct
Spot emissions permits (mln T CO2), secondary mkt 6.9 18.3 + 164 pct
CO2 futures (mln T CO2) 12.0 17.8 + 49 pct
Coal futures (in 1,000 T) 0 165 n/a
EEX said its has gained a 22 percent share in the power wholesale market with its flagship
futures products versus 17 percent a year ago as it expanded into Italy and as
bourses pulled over-the-counter (OTC) business into regulated markets.
Gas turnover benefited from the joint PEGAS platform that EEX operates with partner exchange
Powernext in France.
Spot carbon trading declined, which EEX said was due to the political decision to reduce
auctioned volumes in the context of supply squeezing known as "backloading."
Bourse membership stood at 291 at the end of June, up from 223 a year earlier.
