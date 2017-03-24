Germany increases electric car charging points 27 percent in 2016

FRANKFURT, March 24 The number of electric car
charging points for public use in Germany rose by 27 percent
last year, including hundreds more fast-charging units, amid
efforts to boost the technology across Europe.
Germany now has 7,407 charging points, electricity industry
group BDEW said on Friday. Of those added last year, 292 units
were fast charging (direct current) points that can reload an
electric car in minutes instead of hours.
With public and government support growing for electric car
technologies, utilities such as Innogy and E.ON
are building up charging networks to tap into the
market.
BDEW's managing director Stefan Kapferer said government
funding was still important to make it viable to operate
charging points, given the low numbers of electric cars.
The number of electric cars in Germany rose 29 percent to
77,153 in 2016, up from just 4,000 in 2011, BDEW said.
Kapferer also said the technology needed to be developed
further, citing inductive charging as one way that could help to
gain new customers.
The long time it takes to charge batteries is one of the
main disadvantages of electric cars compared to conventional
cars with gasoline tanks that can be filled up in seconds.
BMW, Volkswagen, Ford and
Daimler plan to build about 400 next-generation
charging stations in Europe that can reload an electric car in
minutes instead of hours as they look to stoke demand and gain
market share from Tesla.
The BDEW statistics showed that North Rhine-Westphalia leads
in the number of charging points, followed by Baden-Wuerttemberg
and Bavaria.
Austria this week also said suppliers would join up their
charging stations across the country, making it easier for
drivers to charge up as part of the country's efforts to promote
the vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Victoria Bryan)