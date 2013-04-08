版本:
TABLE-German utilities plan to build new capacity

FRANKFURT, April 8 The table below shows electricity generation units planned by
power plant operators in Germany, according to information gathered by energy industry
association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair.
    If all projects over 20 megawatts (MW) were included, some 76 units with 38,000 MW capacity
could be built potentially, BDEW said. 
    The actual implementation of all plans will hinge on legal and capital requirements being
met in a partially uncertain policy environment, it said. 
    Of the mentioned 76, some 21 are under construction and three are being test-run. Some 22
others have won approval but have not been started while 16 others are undergoing approval
procedures.
    BDEW said many others were questionable at this stage, especially for start dates stretching
further ahead. 
    This table shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North and
Baltic Seas.PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020
OPERATOR                LOCATION              FUEL SOURCE     CAPACITY (MW)     EXPECTED
                                                                                START DATE
Trianel                 Luenen                hard coal         750             2013*
SWB Bremen              Gemeinschaftskraftwerk   
and others              Bremen-Mittelsbueren  gas               445             2013**
Statkraft               Huerth, Knapsack II   gas               430             2013**
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 8       hard coal         874             2013**
GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB        Wilhelmshaven         hard coal         800             2013**
Steag/EVN               Duisburg-Walsum 10    hard coal         725             2013**
E.ON Kraftwerke         Datteln 4             hard coal       1,055             2013**
RWE Power               Hamm D/E              hard coal       1,600             2013/14**
Heag/Munich utility/EGL  
    others              Global Techl1         offshore wind     400             2013**
WindMW                  Meerwind Sued/Ost     offshore wind     288             2013**
Trianel                 Borkum West 2         offshore wind     200             2013**
BARD/Suedweststrom/  
    WV Energie          Bard Offshore 1       offshore wind     400             2013/14**
Vattenfall Europe       Hamburg-Moorburg      hard coal       1,640             2014**
RWE Innogy              Nordsee Ost           offshore wind     295             2014**
Vattenfall/Munich       Dan Tysk              offshore wind     288             2014**
Windreich               MEG 1                 offshore wind     400             2014***
EnBW                    Baltic 2              offshore wind     288             2014***
Dong Energy             Riffgrund 1           offshore wind     277             2014***
GKM                     Mannheim block 9      hard coal         911             2015**
Dong Energy             Gode Wind 1           offshore wind     332             2015***
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 1      offshore wind     324             2015***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Amrumbank West        offshore wind     288             2015***
Wpd                     Butendiek             offshore wind     288             2015***
Windreich               Deutsche Bucht        offshore wind     218             2015***
Repower                 Leverkusen            gas               550             2015***
Vattenfall              Sandbank 24           offshore wind     576             2015/6***
Duesseldorf utility     Lausward              gas               595             2016**
RheinEnergie            Cologne-Niehl 3       gas               450             2016***
Vattenfall              Lichterfelde A Berlin gas               300             2016***
Vattenfall              Wedel                 gas               300             2016
