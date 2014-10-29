German prosecutors drop probe of ex-Morgan Stanley banker

STUTTGART, Germany Oct 29 German prosecutors
dropped a two-year investigation into possible breach of trust
by a former regional politician and an ex-Morgan Stanley
banker over a state's purchase of a stake worth 4.7 billion
euros ($6 billion) in utility EnBW.
"It was not possible to demonstrate culpable behaviour by
the suspects," Stuttgart public prosecutors' office said in a
statement on Wednesday.
In late 2010, the then premier of the state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stefan Mappus, hammered out the deal within
weeks for the state to buy a 45 percent stake in EnBW from
French energy company EDF.
The head of Morgan Stanley's German unit and one of the
country's top bankers, Dirk Notheis, advised Mappus on the
acquisition. An independent adviser working for the prosecutors
later said the state had overpaid by some 780 million euros.
German newspapers later published emails which they said
were sent by Notheis to Mappus, in which Notheis casually
referred to Chancellor Angela Merkel as "Mutti" - German for
"mummy" - and sometimes appeared to be giving orders to Mappus.
The emails, which could not be independently verified by
Reuters, unleashed a wave of criticism in Germany by appearing
to highlight the cosy relationship between bankers and
politicians at a time when many Germans were up in arms about
the role banks played in the global financial crisis.
Both men denied any wrongdoing and said any allegations of
breach of trust were baseless.
Stuttgart prosecutors said the case for the breach of trust
accusation rested largely on differing assumptions about the
value of the stake made by independent experts and could not
form the basis for a prosecution.
(1 US dollar = 0.7848 euro)
