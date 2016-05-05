German railway operator lines up driverless automobile service

FRANKFURT May 5 State-owned German rail
operator Deutsche Bahn is looking to operate a fleet of
driverless cars to carry passengers, its boss told a German
newspaper.
Chief executive Ruediger Grube explained in Thursday's
WirtschaftsWoche that the logic for the move was that Deutsche
Bahn was already promoting its services as allowing passengers
to use their travel time productively or enjoyably.
"If in the future autonomous cars can do this, then the
operators of these cars can claim the same about their services.
That's why we will have to add autonomously driving cars to our
offering," Grube was quoted as saying.
Global carmakers, automotive parts suppliers and technology
companies are racing to develop intelligent, self-driving cars.
Alphabet Inc's Google and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV said this week they had agreed
to work together on self-driving minivans.
Deutsche Bahn had 40.5 billion euros ($46 billion) in
revenues last year, 42.5 percent of which came from transporting
passengers.
($1 = 0.8749 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexander Smith)