Plans to improve lot of Germany's temporary workers draw employers' ire

BERLIN Nov 16 German employers sharply criticised the government on Monday for a plan to upgrade the lot of temporary workers by putting them on an equal footing with regularly-employed staff.

Business owners rejected a draft law, with Ingo Kramer, head of Germany's BDA employers association, saying it contained ideas that were "out of touch with reality, highly bureaucratic and absurd in itself".

The draft law, brought forward by Labour Minister Andrea Nahles, is part of the coalition agreement signed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and Nahles' centre-left Social Democrats two years ago.

It aims to strengthen rights of temporary workers, of which there are 800,000 to 900,000 in Germany or about 2.5 percent of the workforce.

It proposes that temporary workers receive the same pay as their regularly employed colleagues after nine months and that no company can employ a temporary worker for longer than 18 months.

Both employers and staffing companies consider the plans to have a negative impact.

The world's biggest staffing group, Swiss-based Adecco , said early November that Berlin's intention to alter labour legislation had already affected the company and brought down its earnings target for this year.

A company spokeswoman said that the introduction of equal pay could deter some employers from hiring temporary staff, which was strongly felt by the company over the last two years.

The draft law, expected to pass the German cabinet before Christmas this year, allows for exceptions to extend temporary employment beyond 18 months if companies become parties to collective labour and pay agreements.

($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Tina Bellon, Editing by Michael Nienaber and Richard Balmforth)