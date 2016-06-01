UPDATE 1-Germany ends row with states over green energy roll-out

(Adds comments from state premiers, details on agreement)
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, June 1 Chancellor Angela Merkel hammered
out the framework for a deal with state premiers on Wednesday on
reforms to Germany's renewable energy law aimed at curbing the
costs and controlling the speed of the future roll-out of green
power sources.
After a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 states that
stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, the government
agreed to limit the expansion of onshore wind at 2.8 gigawatts
in capacity per year, equivalent to about 1,000 wind turbines.
In addition, only a certain amount of new capacity will be
permitted in north Germany to avoid overburdening the
electricity grid.
"We have come a long way," Merkel told reporters following
the meeting.
Saxony-Anhalt Premier Reiner Haseloff spoke of a
"breakthrough," while his counterpart in Bremen, Carsten
Sieling, said they had covered 90 percent of the ground.
Generous green subsidies have led to a boom in renewable
energy, such as wind and solar power. But the rapid expansion
has pushed up electricity costs in Europe's biggest economy and
placed a strain on its grid.
The latest reforms are aimed at slowing the growth in
renewables, which accounted for around a third of Germany's
electricity last year.
With the government sticking to its target for an increase
in the share of renewable sources to 40 to 45 percent of total
electricity production by 2025, it will have to put the brakes
on growth to avoid overshooting.
One of the biggest sticking points in the talks were plans
to limit the amount of onshore wind, with critics saying that
would endanger Germany's long-term energy goals and put jobs in
the sector at risk.
The government also wants to move away from guaranteed set
payments to a competitive auction system where green energy
producers only receive payments for their power if they win a
tender.
According to the proposals, an upper limit of 600 megawatts
will be placed on solar power expansion. Installations that are
smaller than 750 kilowatts of capacity will continue to receive
support so as not to discourage rooftop solar panels.
The government and states failed to agree on upper limits
for biomass, which is important in the southern state of
Bavaria, while questions remain over the future expansion of
offshore wind plants.
The government now hopes to approve the proposals in the
Cabinet in coming weeks. The draft law is due to come into force
at the start of 2017.
