German robotics and automation sales growth seen slowing

FRANKFURT, June 1 German sales of robotics and
automation equipment, an engine of the country's export-led
economy, are expected to rise just 2 percent this year as
political and economic uncertainty around the world delays
investment decisions.
German mechanical engineering association VDMA said on
Wednesday it expected sales of robotics and automation equipment
to reach 12.2 billion euros ($13.6 billion) in 2016.
That would mark a slowdown from 7 percent growth last year,
but would beat the flat sales expected for Germany's wider
mechanical engineering sector.
"You have to see the 2 percent in the context of the whole
of the VDMA," said Norbert Stein, chairman of the VDMA's
robotics and automation association.
He said German order intake in the sector had risen 4
percent in the first four months of this year, with domestic
orders rising 7 percent and foreign orders 2 percent.
Germany exported 55 percent of its robotics and automation
equipment last year.
Leading providers include industrial robot maker Kuka
, the target of an expected 4.5 billion euro bid by
Chinese home appliance maker Midea, and industrial
group Siemens.
Global demand for industrial robots is rising as labour
costs increase and technology becomes more sophisticated,
allowing robots to do more delicate work than in the past.
The World Robotics Federation expects the number of robots
working in the world's factories to more than double to 2.3
million by 2018.
But many of these will be inexpensive so-called cobots,
which can work alongside humans, in contrast to the pricey,
heavy-duty robots that accounted for most sales in the past.
Demand from China, which drives the world market, rose 16
percent last year, half the growth of 30 percent that had been
predicted by the federation.
China is keen to increase the quality of the robotics
technology it owns rather than buying from others.
Other global leaders in standard industrial robots are
Switzerland's ABB and Japan's Fanuc.
The VDMA's more than 3,000 members - who include large
industrial groups such as Siemens and Linde as well as
many smaller, family-owned firms - generated 218 billion euros
of sales last year and employ more than a million people.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)