ECB policy less favourable for Germany than other euro zone members - Schaeuble

BASEL, April 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Tuesday criticised the European Central Bank's
(ECB) policy for putting Germany at a disadvantage against other
euro zone countries.
"It's a problem of our common currency union that we have
... an independent central bank -- which conducts unified
monetary policy for 19 member states -- that is less favourable
for Germany than for other countries," Schaeuble said at the
University of Basel in Switzerland in a lecture he was
delivering.
