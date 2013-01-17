Germany's Schaeuble worried Japan policy adding to liquidity glut

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was very concerned about the impact on global liquidity of Japanese monetary policy, saying it showed a misunderstanding of central bank policy on the part of Japan's new government.
"I'm pretty worried about the new policies of Japan's newly-elected government. When you think of the surplus of liquidity on global financial markets, it is fuelled further by a wrong understanding of central bank policy," Schaeuble said in a speech to the German Bundestag (lower house of parliament).
The Bank of Japan eased policy five times last year but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who took office last month, has put pressure on them for even bolder monetary easing.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.