Schaeuble says monetary policy has reached its limits

BERLIN Oct 25 There is a growing international consensus that monetary policy has reached the limits of its possibilities, German Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble told a group of government officials in Berlin on Tuesday.

Schaeuble also said that he believed that there was an excess of liquidity and excess of indebtedness internationally.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

