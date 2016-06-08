Buyout groups vie for stake in German Schoen Kliniken -sources

FRANKFURT, June 8 Buyout groups are vying for a stake in German clinic chain Schoen, expected to value the family-owned company at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) as the German market continues to consolidate, several people familiar with the matter said.

Three private equity investors - CVC, EQT and Carlyle - as well as a family office - have been admitted to a second round of bidding and are expected to submit an offer for a minority stake by a mid-June deadline, the sources said.

Germany's healthcare services market, under pressure from tightening government healthcare budgets, has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years.

The buyout of the bulk of Rhoen Klinikum's hospitals by Fresenius - which was preceded by a bitter takeover battle - closed in 2014.

Last year, French nursing home operator Korian bought German peer Casa Reha and in 2014 buyout group Waterland acquired clinic chain Median and merged it with a peer it already owned.

The owners of Schoen Klinik, which specialises in orthopaedics, neurology, psychosomatic and internal medicine have put a stake up for sale to generate capital for expansion.

In 2015, Schoen Klinik posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 130 million euros on sales of 743 million euros, according to its annual report.

This year, the group is expected to post EBITDA of more than 140 million euros and offers are expected to value the whole company at 10-12 times that, including debt, the people said.

The buyout groups declined to comment while Schoen Klinik's family owners were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)