Facebook denies reluctance to give data to German investigators

* Regional interior ministers complain about co-operation
* Facebook gave "round-the-clock" help following recent
attacks
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, Aug 8 Facebook rejected on Monday
claims made by Germany's state authorities that it was reluctant
to co-operate with them on criminal investigations, saying many
of the requests it received for user data were incorrectly
formulated.
Several regional interior ministers have complained that the
social media group is hesitant to respond to requests for data
and have called on the Federal Justice Ministry to introduce new
laws.
But Facebook said it had provided "round the clock
assistance" to the authorities in Bavaria following a spate of
violent attacks in Munich, Wuerzburg and Ansbach last month.
A spokeswoman for the Justice Ministry said it was examining
whether there was a need to change the law or whether there was
a problem with its implementation.
A recent spate of attacks in Germany has highlighted the
importance security agencies give to working with social
networks to uncover possible links to militant groups.
Police said the Ansbach bomber had six Facebook accounts
including one held under a false identity. Traces of an online
messaging conversation found on his phone also suggest he was
influenced by an unknown person up until the time of the attack,
Bavaria's interior minister said.
Germany's spy chief called on Monday for a more intensive
exchange of information between social networks and security
agencies in the fight against terrorism.
"Social networks are an important communication method for
jihadists. Therefore closer co-operation between the security
agencies and the operators of social networks is necessary,"
Hans-Georg Maassen, the head of the BfV domestic intelligence
agency, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
Facebook produced data for 42 percent of requests in Germany
relating to criminal cases in the second half of 2015, compared
with 54 percent in France and 82 percent in Britain. It said it
rejected requests that were overly broad or vague.
The company said it worked with law enforcement officials to
help them use their systems, but said there were still a large
number of officers that didn't know how to make a successful
request.
"Along with our points of contact in Law Enforcement we work
tirelessly to raise awareness of the correct procedures," a
Facebook spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said co-operation
between Facebook and the BKA federal police agency and the BfV
was good.
"Conversations are constructive and co-operation is also
fruitful as far as we can see," he said, adding they were not in
a position to judge how well Facebook worked with the state
authorities.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)