McCain says Flynn affair shows Trump administration in "disarray"

MUNICH, Germany Feb 17 U.S. Senator John McCain
said on Friday that the resignation of President Donald Trump's
security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with the
Russian ambassador in Washington showed that Trump's
administration was in "disarray".
"I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that
shows that in many respects this administration is in disarray
and they've got a lot of work to do," said McCain, a Republican
who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
"The president I think makes statements (and) on other
occasions contradicts himself. So we've learned to watch what
the president does as opposed to what he says," McCain said at
the Munich Security Conference.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Noah Barkin)