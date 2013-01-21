Snow and ice cause flight cancellations in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT Jan 21 Passengers suffered delays and
flight cancellations on Monday at Frankfurt airport, Europe's
third busiest, after freezing rain had forced the airport to
shut late on Sunday.
About 300 of the 1,200 scheduled arrivals and departures are
expected to be cancelled, a spokesman for airport operator
Fraport said.
On Sunday, 445 flights out of 1,170 were cancelled.
Ground staff for German airline Lufthansa were
handing out bottles of water and bars of chocolate to people
waiting in hour-long queues for rebookings and baggage drop.
"It's a disaster," said one man, who had been trying to fly
to Turkey since Sunday evening.
In the city, whose skyline was barely visible through the
icy fog, trams sat idle because sub-zero temperatures had frozen
overhead lines and many commuter trains were delayed.
Icy roads and accidents caused kilometres-long traffic jams
on motorways in the area, and a number of schools in the region
remained closed for the day.