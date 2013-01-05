German solar power installations at record high in 2012

| BERLIN
BERLIN Jan 5 New solar power installations in
Germany hit a record high last year but tapered off in the
fourth quarter as subsidies were cut to curb costs to consumers,
Environment Ministry data showed on Saturday.
Capacity grew by more than 7.6 gigawatt (GW), breaking the
previous records of 7.5 GW in 2011 and 7.4 GW in 2010, and far
above the 2.5 to 3.5 GW Berlin would like to see each year.
The solar boom has been encouraged by generous feed-in
tariffs, which are guaranteed to generators for 20 years to
encourage carbon free power to gradually replace fossil fuels.
But renewable energy has become politically divisive as
businesses complain the shift away from nuclear power towards
subsidised renewables is adding to consumer costs and
jeopardising economic growth.
The government agreed last year to cut the level of feed-in
tariffs - the industry's lifeblood as long as solar power is
more expensive than conventional forms of energy to produce - in
order to reduce the pace of installations.
Tariffs were cut by 2.5 percent a month between Nov. 1, 2012
and Jan. 31, 2013.
An Environment Ministry spokesman said installed capacity in
the last quarter of 2012 was less than a fifth of overall
installations last year.
He said 611 megawatts (MW) had been installed in October,
435 MW in November and 360 MW in December. "This shows that the
amendment is working," he said.
The ministry expects new solar power generating capacity of
between 3.5 and 4 GW in 2013.
The share of renewable subsidies within the overall power
bill rose 47 percent on Jan. 1, 2013, to 5.3 cents a kilowatt
hour, raising the subsidising cost per average household by 60
euros ($79.10) to 185 euros for the year.
Private consumers bear the brunt of the costs of renewable
energy subsidies after the government gave breaks to
energy-intensive industry, cutting some of the green energy and
network usage costs for companies.
The association of solar producers said on Tuesday its
members supplied 8 million households with power, 45 percent
more than in 2011, and accounting for 5 percent of total power
usage.